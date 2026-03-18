Howard University beats UMBC for first NCAA tournament win in program history

Bryce Harris scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, hitting a turnaround jumper with 13 seconds left to lift Howard University to an 86–83 win over UMBC in the First Four on Tuesday night.

The win secured the Bison’s first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

Ose Okojie added a career‑high 23 points as Howard (24–10) held off a late UMBC rally.

The win sends Howard, the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region, to Buffalo to face top‑seeded Michigan on Thursday.

UMBC made its first NCAA appearance since its historic 2018 upset of Virginia.

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 17: Bryce Harris #34 of the Howard Bison shoots as Jah'Likai King #4 of the UMBC Retrievers defends during the First Four round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament held at UD Arena on March 17, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio. (Pho Expand