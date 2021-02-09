Howard University men’s basketball cancels season over COVID-19 concerns

The Howard University men’s basketball team announced on Tuesday that it has canceled its 2020-2021 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the athletics department, the announcement comes after "several team members" tested positive for the novel coronavirus in January.

They declined to specify how many players tested positive, but noted that the cancelation was due to "an abundance of caution."

The team only played five games before canceling.

The program says it hopes the move will enable student athletes to focus on their studies.



