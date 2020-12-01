Howard County schools in-person education suspension extended amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the county and across the state of Maryland, Howard County is extending its suspension of in-person education.

In addition, the winter scholastic sports season, which had been scheduled to begin on Dec. 7, is being postponed until Jan. 4.

The district had initially suspended in-person education on Nov. 16.

Meal services will continue being offered on school days.

Howard County is currently below Maryland’s statewide positivity average – but is still above 5%, putting it in the “red zone” by most public health officials’ measurements.

