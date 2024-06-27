How to watch the Biden-Trump debate on FOX 5 DC

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are facing off in the first presidential debate on Thursday night in Atlanta – the first matchup between a sitting president and a former one.

It’s also happening so early in the general election campaign cycle that neither man will have accepted their party's formal nomination yet.

Here’s what to know about the Biden-Trump CNN Presidential Debate, when it begins and how to watch it live:

When is the first presidential debate?

The CNN Presidential Debate between Biden and Trump is Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET.

Where is the first presidential debate going to be held?

The first presidential debate will be held in Atlanta and is hosted by CNN. It will be held at the network’s Atlanta studio.

Unlike the Republican primary debates, no audience will be present.

Where can I watch the first presidential debate?

WATCH the debate online on our LIVE STREAM or on FOX LOCAL. Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

The CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast will also air on LiveNOW from FOX .

The CNN Presidential Debate will also air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, and via streaming on Max for subscribers and without a cable login on CNN.com.

Will there be more debates in the future?

ABC is hosting the second debate on Sept. 10.

The network has not offered details on where its event would be held, only that it would be moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

And don't forget about the running mates. Trump hasn't named his yet, but Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate her eventual rival in studio on either July 23 or Aug. 13.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.