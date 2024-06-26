Expand / Collapse search

Presidential debate prop bets: First speaker, 'fake news,' Hunter Biden, and interruptions

Published  June 26, 2024 11:55pm EDT
2024 Election
Gambling on the debate; plus why is everything Jim's fault?

Who has the most on the line in Thursday's CNN Presidential Debate? Turns out, it might be bettors. Sites like BetOnline.ag are throwing out opportunities to put money on prop bets asking everything from whether President Biden will fall asleep on stage to how many times Donald Trump will lash out at the moderators. Jim Lokay looks at the numbers with "The Final 5" producer Loreto Cruz, and why FOX 5 writer Cassidie Stevens says you can bet if anything goes wrong, it's Jim's fault.

The highly anticipated live debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is Thursday night, and BetUS.com has unveiled its exclusive prop bets for the showdown.

"Betting markets have a proven track record in predicting political outcomes," said Tim Williams, Director of Public Relations at BetUS in a statement. "We accurately called the 2016 presidential election, demonstrating the insightful power of these wagers alongside traditional polling. This year, our goal is to elevate the debate-watching experience with prop bets that add an extra layer of excitement and engagement."

Among the unique prop bets offered, viewers can wager on topics likely to dominate the discussion, including Hunter Biden, January 6 events, Trump's legal challenges, and the outcome of the 2020 election. 

BetUS.com's odds also invite bettors to predict how often Biden will say "folks" and how frequently Trump will mention "fake news."

"We anticipate this to be the most bet-on presidential debate in history," Williams emphasized. 

BetUS.com is prepared to facilitate wagers from dozens of countries worldwide.