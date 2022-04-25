How Virginia drivers could save money starting this summer

Some Virginia drivers may be able to save money on the highway starting in July, according to the Virginia DMV.

Beginning July 1, Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle can enroll in the new Mileage Choice Program, a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee.

The fee is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year which is 11,600 miles. Instead of paying the fee up-front at registration, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year, meaning customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money.

For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee.

"The Mileage Choice Program not only gives customers options; it also serves as an innovative solution to help ensure road users are treated equitably," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. "By enrolling in the program, Virginians who drive less will pay less, and payment of their highway use fee will be spread throughout the year rather than paid in one lump sum annually."

The Virginia General Assembly instituted the highway use fee in 2020 to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth's highway system. The legislation also created the Mileage Choice Program.

Enrollment begins in July. To learn more about the program, click here.