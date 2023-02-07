How to watch Super Bowl LVII on air, online in DC, Maryland and Virginia

On Sunday, February 12th, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off during Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona - and global superstar Rihanna will perform during the halftime show.

Here's how viewers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia can watch the Super Bowl, the halftime show with Rihanna, and Super Bowl commercials online and on television - as well as when.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The kickoff for the Super Bowl happens roughly around 6:30 PM ET. But, the festivities begin much sooner.

Between around 5:30-6:30 PM, the singing of the National Anthem (by Chris Stapleton), America the Beautiful (by Babyface), Lift Every Voice And Sing (by Sheryl Lee Ralph) - and the coin toss will take place all leading into that 6:30 PM ET expected kickoff time for the Eagles and Chiefs.

Prior to this, there is a full day of content available on FOX 5 DC starting at 11:00 AM ET with:

11:00 AM ET - FOX Sports' Skip and Shannon Undisputed Super Bowl Special,

12:00 PM ET - FOX Sports: Road To The Super Bowl

1:00 PM ET - FOX Sports: FOX Super Bowl Kickoff

2:00 PM ET - NFL on FOX: FOX Super Bowl Pregame

The infamous commercials costing between $6-7 million air after kickoff.

The halftime show happens at half-time in the middle of the game - no specific time has been issued.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII and FOX 5 DC online

FOX is available to stream on a number of live TV streaming services including:

YouTube TV

Fubo TV

DirecTV Stream

Hulu With Live TV

How to watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX 5 DC on Television

If you have cable TV, satellite or an antenna, you can watch WTTG FOX 5 there. It usually is channel 5, and note for some cable or satellite providers, the channel number for HD viewing may be different. For example, Comcast/Xfinity airs HD on channel 805 in the Bethesda, MD area.

Also, if you have access to a cable or satellite subscription from Comcast (known to most as Xfinity), Cox, DirecTV, DISH or other providers, you should be able to stream FOX 5 DC using their streaming apps on mobile devices or select connected TV devices.

Contact your provider for more information and/or check your local listings.

What happens after the Super Bowl on FOX 5 DC?

Right after the Super Bowl and the Post Game show, FOX will air the premiere of "Next Level Chef," followed by the late FOX 5 News with 90 minutes of news to catch viewers up on what else has happened in the DMV during the weekend.

Also, FOX 5 DC will be streaming a simulcast of LiveNOW from FOX during the Super Bowl on our website and mobile app.