Super Bowl 57: All you need to know

The Vince Lombardi Trophy has been polished, the helmets have been shined and now – once the offseason's over – all that's left to do for Super Bowl LVII is play the game.

We've pulled together all the big questions (and answers!) regarding Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest night in sports. Read on for the whos, whats, wheres, whens and hows of this year's NFL clash of the titans.

When is the Super Bowl this year?

This year's Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST; programming begins at 6 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

The eyes (and cameras) of the country will turn toward State Farm Stadium (formerly University of Phoenix Stadium) in Glendale, Ariz. State Farm Stadium is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. There's no chance of a home team advantage, as the Cards were officially knocked out of playoff contention with a Dec. 18 loss to the Denver Broncos.

This isn't the first time that State Farm has hosted the Big Game. The stadium was also home to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when the Tom Terrific and the New England Patriots bested the Seattle Seahawks. Even more memorably, State Farm was the site of Super Bowl XLII in 2008, in which the NFC wild card entry New York Giants upset the Pats in what's widely considered one of the greatest games in NFL history. (It's the one with the helmet catch.)

Where is the Super Bowl airing?

This year's game will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

Where to stream the Super Bowl for free

You can stream the championship game on FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports app and in the NFL+ app.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Sam Hubbard #94 and Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate as they walk off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

We won't know until after the NFL Playoffs, but we know this for sure: Last year's champs, the Los Angeles Rams, have already been eliminated. Their 2022 Super Bowl opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals, are still in the mix; the team clinched the AFC North and will face the Bills on Jan. 22.

What are the odds on the Super Bowl?

As of this writing, FOX Bet has Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (+300) as the most likely to take home the Lombardi, with the Buffalo Bills, also in the AFC, hot on their heels (+320). The Bengals round out the top three favorites in the AFC.

On the NFC side of things, the Philadelphia Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts clinched the number one seed, despite some should trouble for the aptly-named Hurts. FOX Bet has them in the hunt for a Super Bowl victory (+500). But they've got serious competition from a rising San Francisco 49ers squad (+450), who are fresh off an 11-game winning streak and are now the NFC favorites, as far as the oddsmakers are concerned.

Who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show?

That would be Rihanna, in a show sponsored by Apple Music (replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi).

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

We don't know yet! This story will be updated after that announcement has been made.

How many Super Bowl wins per team?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots have both won the Super Bowl six times, with the Pats making 11 big game appearances, while the Steelers have made it to the dance eight times. The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys have each clinched five Super Bowl wins, with the Niners making seven Super Bowl appearances and the Cowboys eight. Rounding out the top crop are the Green Bay Packers the New York Giants, with four wins and five appearances each.

Of those teams, only the Niners, the Cowboys and the Giants remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII.

What teams have never won a Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl:

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Of those teams, there are four that have never made a Super Bowl appearance: the Browns, the Lions, the Texans and the Jaguars.

One of the more exciting elements of this NFL post-season has been the number of teams in the hunt without rings to their names: the Vikings, Chargers and Jaguars were all in the post-season, with the Bills and Bengals still in the mix for the Big Game. Before the wild card round narrowed the field, more than half the playoff contenders in the AFC would have been first-time victors.

But it's not as though the post-season has been exclusively a newbies club: The indefatigable (and freshly eliminated) Tom Brady hoped to take his Buccaneers to their third Super Bowl. (Brady's 10 big game appearances are an NFL record, as are his seven wins.)

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

What is the lowest scoring Super Bowl?

In 2019's Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots bested the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

What is the highest scoring Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXIX in 1995 saw the San Francisco 49ers defeat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.

What is the Super Bowl losers curse?

The Super Bowl losers curse (sometimes called the Super Bowl hangover, the Super Bowl jinx or the curse of the Super Bowl slump) is related to the idea that teams who lose the Super Bowl are unlikely to make it back to the big game the following year.

What show is on after the Super Bowl?

This year, the coveted post-game spot belongs to Chef Gordon Ramsay. "Next Level Chef," the latest addition to Ramsay's growing TV empire, returns for its second season as soon as whoever wins the Big Game has stopped hoisting the Lombardi in the air.

You don't have to be all caught up with the show to enjoy season two, but if you're looking for something to watch between playoff games, the whole first season is streaming on Tubi, along with a whole slew of other Gordon Ramsay shows. (He's even got his own channel.)

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

Good luck getting a ticket. Resellers on StubHub are selling seats for anywhere from $4,725 to $450,00 – and that's for a single ticket. But luckily for (almost) all of us, the Oscars of football will be broadcast exclusively on FOX – and the cordcutters among us can stream the game on FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports app and in the NFL+ app.

