How to watch MeTV in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Beginning Monday, the following changes will be made to MeTV.

MeTV will be available on WDME Channel 48.1 over the air. You may need to rescan if you watch with an antenna.

MeTV will also be available on Comcast channel 1048.

Fios customers can call 1-866-559-1130 and hit "3" to ask them to add MeTV.

We are now offering Start TV on Channel 5.3.

Callers can go to MeTV.com and find more information.

