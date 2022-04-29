How to remove unneeded prescription drugs from your home to prevent misuse

article

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day when the public is encouraged to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent misuse and addiction.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands, leading to dangerous and often tragic situations.

The Drug Take Back Day allows thousands of Americans to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.

Drugs that qualify include unneeded prescription medication such as those that are old, unwanted or no longer needed.

Beyond Take Back Day, there are opportunities to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses working to clean out medicine cabinets throughout the year.

To learn more and find a disposal site near you, click here.