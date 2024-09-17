How to register to vote in DC, Maryland, & Virginia

September 17 is National Voter Registration Day.

The nonpartisan civic holiday works to get Americans registered to vote in time for their next trip to the polls.

Since 2012, over five million people have registered with help from National Voter Registration Day partners.

Here’s more on where you can register to vote in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

How to register to vote in Washington, D.C.

Register to vote online here by October 15 to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Register by mail by completing a registration form and mailing it to the D.C. Board of Elections at 1015 Half Street, SE, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20003 by October 15.

Register to vote in person by visiting the D.C. Board of Election or a voter registration agency. You can also vote and register at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.

To register to vote, you must provide proof of residence that shows your name and address.

Proof of residence documentation includes:

A copy of a current and valid government-issued photo identification

A utility bill for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, telephone, or cellular phone service issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A savings, checking, credit, or money market account statement from a bank or credit union issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A paycheck, stub, or earning statement that includes the employer’s name, address, and telephone number and was issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A government-issued document or check from a federal or District agency, other than the Board of Elections, issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A current residential lease or rental agreement

An occupancy statement from a District homeless shelter issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A tuition or housing bill from a District of Columbia college or university issued for the current academic or housing term

You can confirm your voter registration status on the District of Columbia’s election website.

To vote in DC in November, you must be a U.S. citizen and have been a resident of DC for at least 30 days ahead of the election. Noncitizens in DC are only able to vote in local elections, not the 2024 presidential election.

How to register to vote in Maryland

Register to vote online here by Oct. 15

Register to vote by mail by submitting a voter registration application by Oct. 15 to the Maryland State Board of Elections or to your county's Board of Elections .

Register in person at any time until elections at:

Did you miss the deadline? You can also register to vote by going to an early voting center during early voting, or on election day by going to your assigned election day polling place and bringing a document that proves where you live.

Here's what you can bring to vote day-of:

A MVA-issued license

ID card

Change of address card

Paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government documentation with your name and address

Check to see if you’re registered to vote in Maryland here.

How to register to vote in Virginia

Register to vote online here by October 15.

Same Day Registration begins in Virginia on October 16.

Same Day registration is available:

Register by mail by completing a registration form and mailing it to your local registrar's office or to 1100 Bank Street Richmond, VA 23219. Mail registration must be postmarked by October 15.

You can also register to vote in person by submitting a voter registration application by October 15 at:

State or local government offices when applying or re-certifying for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, or Rehabilitation Services.

Government offices in the State that provide State-funded programs primarily engaged in providing services to person with disabilities

Armed forces recruitment offices

Public libraries

Virginia Department of Elections office

Department of Motor Vehicles offices

Voter Registration Drives