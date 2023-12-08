How much do stamps cost now? Here’s what you will spend to send out holiday cards amid inflation

If you plan on mailing out holiday letters or postcards this month, you may be surprised by how much you will need to spend.

This year alone, the cost of First-Class Mail Forever stamps has increased from 60 cents to 66 cents. The latest price adjustment happened in July.

This means the 50 holiday cards that cost a person $30.00 last year to send out will now cost $33.00.

While the number may not look like a substantial difference, the price changes come as many Americans prepare for the upcoming holiday while continuing to be affected by high and ongoing inflation.

And stamps will just continue becoming more expensive.

The United States Postal Service filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of mailing services in October for another price change to take effect in January 2024.

File: Holiday Christmas cards (Credit: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RELATED: Americans need extra $11K to afford same standard of living in 2021, Republican analysis finds

"As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world," USPS wrote in a press release.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.