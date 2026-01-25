How much snow has fallen in the Northeast? Live cameras from NYC, Philly, DC

The Brief Initial snowfall has been reported for the Northeast on Sunday. Snow totals are currently ranging from more than 6 inches in Maryland to less than an inch in New Jersey. The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.



Snow has been falling across the Northeast since early Sunday morning, and will continue to pummel the region throughout most of the day until it turns to sleet and freezing rain during the evening hours.

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Here are the current snow totals for Philadelphia, New York City and the Washington, D.C., region as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

Pennsylvania

Berks County: 3–6.3 inches

Bucks County: 2.9 inches

Chester County: 4–6.8 inches

East Nantmeal Township: 2.3 in

Lehigh County: 2–5.6 inches

Montgomery County: 4–5.9 inches

Northampton County: 3–5.6 inches

Philadelphia County: 1.6-4 inches

New Jersey

Atlantic County: 2.2 inches

Mays Landing 2 inches

Somers Point 1.7 inches

Burlington County: 2.4-5 inches

Camden County: 5 inches

Cape May County: 5 inches

Hunterdon County: 3.5-6 inches

Mercer County: 1.7 inches

Middlesex County: 3.2 inches

Monmouth County: 4 inches

Morris County: 3–4.6 inches

Ocean County: 3–4.8 inches

Sussex County: 2.5–4.7 inches

Clark: 1.6 inches

Cranford: 0.7 inches

Fair Lawn: 1 inch

Fanwood: 0.5 inch

Harrison: 1 inch

Little Falls: 1.2 inches

Maplewood: 0.7 inches

Montvale 1.7 inches

Newark Airport: 0.7 inches

Pompton Lakes 1.1 S: 1.5 inches

River Edge: 0.8 inches

Wayne: 1.8 inches

Delaware

Kent County: 2.6–6.5 inches

New Castle County: 2.9–6.5 inches

Sussex County: 4 inches

Amityville: 1.2 inches

Armonk: 2 inches

Bay Ridge: 2.3 inches

Brooklyn: 1.5 inches

Commack: 3 inches

Dongan Hills: 1.3 inches

East Williston: 2.6 inches

Greenwood Lake: 2 inches

Hartsdale: 3 inches

Islandia: 3.6 inches

Jamesport: 1.7 inches

Miller Place: 2.5 inches

Monroe: 3.5 inches

Mount Sinai: 1 inch

Nesconset: 1.5 inches

North Babylon: 3 inches

Peekskill: 2.7 inches

Port Jefferson Station: 2.1 inches

Seaford: 1.8 inches

Syosset: 3.5 inches

Wantagh: 1.1 inches

White Plains: 4 inches

Woodlawn: 4.2 inches

Connecticut

Bethel: 1.5 inches

Cromwell: 1.1 inches

New Canaan: 1.1 inches

Norwalk: 3 inches

Shelton: 0.5 inches

Stamford: 3.5 inches

West Haven: 0.5 in

Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia: 5 inches

Virginia

Arlington County: 5 inches

Alexandria: 5 inches

Fredericksburg: 4 inches

Fairfax County: 5 inches

Frederick County: 5.8-6 inches

Loudoun County: 5–7 inches

Prince William County: 3.6–5.5 inches

Stafford County: 4.2 inches

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: 4.5–7.5 inches

Baltimore County: 4.8–7.9 inches

Baltimore City: 6.7 inches

Calvert County: 4.5-6 inches

Carroll County: 4.8-7 inches

Frederick County: 5.5-7 inches

Howard County: 5–8.5 inches

Montgomery County: 4.8-7 inches

Prince Georges County: 4.9-6 inches

More snow coming

What's next:

Several more inches of snow are expected to fall across the Northeast on Sunday, before the snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain in the evening hours. The storm is expected to clear out of the region by early Monday morning.

