How much snow has fallen so far on Sunday in DC, Virginia, Maryland

The Brief Initial snowfall amounts are in for parts of D.C., Virginia and Maryland. The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning. The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.



Multiple inches of snow fell Sunday morning across the DMV before turning to sleet and wintry mix for parts of the area. Observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

District of Columbia: 4"

Arlington County: 4.3"

Alexandria: 5.5"

Fredericksburg: 3"

Culpeper: 3.4"

Fairfax County: 5"

Frederick County: 6"

Loudoun County: 6"

Prince William County: 4.8"

Stafford County: 4"

Anne Arundel County: 5"

Baltimore County: 6.5"

Baltimore City: 5.3"

Calvert County: 4"

Carroll County: 5"

Frederick County: 6.5"

Howard County: 5"-6.5"

Montgomery County: 5"-6"

Prince Georges County: 4.3"

