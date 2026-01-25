How much snow has fallen so far on Sunday in DC, Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Multiple inches of snow fell Sunday morning across the DMV before turning to sleet and wintry mix for parts of the area. Observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across D.C., Virginia and Maryland.
The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Washington, D.C., snow totals
- District of Columbia: 4"
Virginia snow totals
- Arlington County: 4.3"
- Alexandria: 5.5"
- Fredericksburg: 3"
- Culpeper: 3.4"
- Fairfax County: 5"
- Frederick County: 6"
- Loudoun County: 6"
- Prince William County: 4.8"
- Stafford County: 4"
Maryland snow totals
- Anne Arundel County: 5"
- Baltimore County: 6.5"
- Baltimore City: 5.3"
- Calvert County: 4"
- Carroll County: 5"
- Frederick County: 6.5"
- Howard County: 5"-6.5"
- Montgomery County: 5"-6"
- Prince Georges County: 4.3"
(Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
