How much snow has fallen so far on Sunday in DC, Virginia, Maryland

By
Published  January 25, 2026 9:44am EST
Weather
The Brief

    • Initial snowfall amounts are in for parts of D.C., Virginia and Maryland.
    • The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning.
    • The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Multiple inches of snow fell Sunday morning across the DMV before turning to sleet and wintry mix for parts of the area. Observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

JUMP TO: DC l VIRGINIA l MARYLAND

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

As the snow continues around the D.C. region, some areas are seeing over six inches of snow.

Washington, D.C., snow totals

  • District of Columbia: 4"

Virginia snow totals

  • Arlington County: 4.3"
  • Alexandria: 5.5"
  • Fredericksburg: 3"
  • Culpeper: 3.4"
  • Fairfax County: 5"
  • Frederick County: 6"
  • Loudoun County: 6"
  • Prince William County: 4.8"
  • Stafford County: 4"

Maryland snow totals

  • Anne Arundel County: 5"
  • Baltimore County: 6.5"
  • Baltimore City: 5.3"
  • Calvert County: 4"
  • Carroll County: 5"
  • Frederick County: 6.5"
  • Howard County: 5"-6.5"
  • Montgomery County: 5"-6"
  • Prince Georges County: 4.3"

