Expand / Collapse search

Houston reports what is believed to be the first US death from omicron variant of COVID-19

By By Paul Best | Fox News
Published 
Updated 11:08AM
News
FOX News

HOUSTON - An unvaccinated man in his 50s with underlying health conditions is believed to have been the first American to die from the omicron variant of COVID-19. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed on Monday that he became the first to die from omicron in the county.

The death comes as omicron spreads rapidly throughout the United States, replacing delta as the dominant strain. 

DR. MIKE: Safe holidays amid rising COVID-19 cases

Dr. Mike Cirigliano discusses moving into the holiday season amid rising COVID-19 omicron variant cases.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Omicron accounted for 73.2% of new cases in the week that ended Dec. 18, up from just 12.6% the prior week, according to data released by the CDC on Monday. 

Omicron has been reported in nearly every state, and it accounts for about 90% of new cases in some areas of the country, such as New York, the Southeast, and the Pacific Northwest. 

DC reinstates indoor mask mandate, declares State of Emergency as COVID-19 omicron variant surges

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has reinstated the city’s mask mandate and has expanded the District’s vaccine requirements as part of a State of Emergency she declared Monday as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa less than a month ago and the World Health Organization declared it a "variant of concern" on Nov. 26. 

It's unclear if omicron will cause more or less severe illness, but the CDC says "it likely will spread more easily than" previous variants. 

Current vaccines are likely to protect against severe illness and death from omicron, but breakthrough infections are likely in people who are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. 

Holiday travel amid rising COVID-19 omicron variant cases

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard has a look at holiday travel amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Booster shots may help fend off the new variant. Moderna announced Monday that a half-dose booster shot increased the level of neutralizing antibodies by 37 fold. A full-dose booster caused an 83-fold increase in antibodies. 

Cases have surged in recent weeks as the 7-day average was 132,659 on Sunday, up from a low in the fall of 64,161 on Oct. 24. 

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com