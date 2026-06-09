House weighs $70B ICE funding bill amid Maryland backlash

The Brief House expected to vote Tuesday on a $70 billion immigration enforcement funding package. Opponents protesting plans to convert a warehouse into a private detention center. Senate passed the bill without amendments adding new oversight to ICE and CBP.



The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a $70 billion funding package for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, as debate over the agency’s presence in parts of Maryland intensifies.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in Hagerstown ahead of an anti‑ICE rally set for later Tuesday morning.

The fight over immigration enforcement funding is hitting home as opponents continue protesting plans to convert a warehouse into a private detention center for roughly 1,500 people.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a major expansion of immigration enforcement funding, including $38 billion for ICE, $22 billion for Border Patrol and another $5 billion for the Department of Homeland Security.

The bill narrowly passed the Senate last week without amendments that would have added new oversight to ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations, such as body‑worn camera requirements and reinstating an independent office of oversight.

An effort to block President Trump’s proposed "anti‑weaponization fund" also failed.

House Democrats plan to introduce additional amendments during today’s debate, while Republicans work to keep unified ahead of the vote.

A protest in Hagerstown over plans for a private detention center is set to begin at 9 a.m.