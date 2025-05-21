House GOP holds all-night committee hearing to push Trump’s tax cut bill
WASHINGTON - House Republicans are racing to pass a multi-trillion-dollar package of tax cuts and spending reductions, with a vote expected as soon as Wednesday.
GOP pushes tax cuts
What we know:
The GOP-led effort included an all-night committee hearing and last-minute negotiations aimed at solidifying support for President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority.
Trump has urged lawmakers to end internal disputes and push the bill through.
Despite his directive, Republican leaders worked late into the night to address concerns, particularly over its impact on the nation’s $36 trillion debt.
Deficit concerns spark debate
A new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the tax provisions would add $3.8 trillion to federal deficits, fueling debate ahead of the final vote.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press.