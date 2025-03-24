House to consider DC budget bill this week: source

The Brief The House is back in session after a week-long break. A Senate bill that would prevent a $1 billion cut to D.C.'s budget could be addressed this week. A $1.1 billion cut would impact police, fire services, schools and other city services.



Congress returned to Capitol Hill Monday, but there is still no indication when the House will take up a bill that could prevent Washington, D.C., from having to immediately cut $1 billion from its budget.

What we know:



Eight pieces of legislation were scheduled for votes Monday as the House returned from its weeklong break, but a Senate bill that would prevent these drastic budget cuts was not on the list.

A source with Republican leadership told FOX 5 that an update on the D.C. budget legislation is likely sometime this week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser believes the bill will pass but cannot provide a specific timeline.

What they're saying:



D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton said that it would be helpful if President Donald Trump personally called on Republicans to pass the bill.

"That would really be what we need. We’re working now through all kinds of intermediaries, and we think he’s trying to get us what we need," said Norton.

"We continue to work with them to get this, we do. I can’t say more than that because I don’t have a date," Bowser said.

Local perspective:



The D.C. budget is tied to federal government spending, which is mandated by law. If the issue is not resolved, D.C. would have to revert to 2024 spending levels. With six months already passed in 2025, a $1.1 billion cut would impact police, fire services, schools, and other city services.

Councilmember Robert White told Fox 5 that while D.C. can delay the cuts for now, it won't be able to hold off forever.

"We’re just vulnerable in a way no one else in the country is," White said. "The Mayor’s budget office and the Council’s budget office have been working together to make sure we can get through this."