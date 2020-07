D.C. area residents are in for a hot start to the work week today – with temperatures expected hit the mid to upper 90s.

With the humidity, temperatures could feel like they’re over 100 degrees.

Weather should be quiet – with no rain or thunderstorms expected.

Tuesday will be similarly hot and humid, but there will be a chance of some storms.