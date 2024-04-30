Hot, humid Tuesday in DC region with chance for showers and thunderstorms

It will be a hot and humid Tuesday in the Washington, D.C. region with highs in the upper-80s and the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says after a mild morning, temperatures will heat up quickly.

Grenda says she expects higher amounts of humidity on Tuesday than yesterday.

A cold front moving east will gradually increase cloud coverage across the area and bring the chance for pop up showers and storms.

Morning showers on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower-80s. A sunny and hot Thursday and a cloudy Friday.

Ocean City Beach Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 9 to 14 mph. SSW wind 10 to 14 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SSW wind 9 to 12 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

From National Weather Service