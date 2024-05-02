Hot, humid Thursday with 90-degree temperatures possible in parts of DC region

A very summerlike Thursday with heat and humidity building throughout the afternoon and 90-degree temperatures possible across parts of the Washington, D.C. region.

Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s at the start of the morning with clear skies across the area.

Highs on Thursday are expected to reach at least 90-degrees by the afternoon. Record temperatures for the day were set in 2018 with highs of 91-degrees at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with temperatures near 80 degrees expected. Showers are likely this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s.