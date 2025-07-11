Hot, humid Friday in DC, pop-up storms possible over weekend

The Brief Hot, humid weather continues Friday with highs near 90 in D.C. Isolated afternoon storms possible Friday and through the weekend. Higher rain chances return Monday and Tuesday with more widespread storms.



Friday heats up

What we know:

The heat and humidity will continue across the Washington, D.C. region on Friday, with highs near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies. While most of the day will remain dry, isolated showers or a brief thunderstorm could pop up later in the afternoon or evening.

Friday night will stay warm and muggy, setting the stage for possible isolated storms over the weekend. High temperatures and elevated humidity will fuel the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend storm chances

Saturday will be mostly sunny and humid, with highs near 91 degrees and a chance of afternoon and evening storms. On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are possible from late morning through the afternoon, with a high near 90 degrees.

Storm chances increase early next week, with Monday and Tuesday bringing a better chance of rain and thunderstorms across the region.

