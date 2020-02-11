Horace & Dickies to close Northeast DC location after 30 years in business

article

After spending three decades in business, a D.C. seafood staple will soon shut its doors at the carryout's Northeast location.

Richard Shannon, the owner of Horace & Dickies Seafood confirmed to FOX 5 Tuesday that the 12th Street NE location, which is just a few steps away from the bustling H Street Corridor, will close on March 1.

Shannon tells us that parking is just one of the problems that led to this decision.

"Before you had paid parking meters out there, now the parking meters are not good until after 6:30 p.m. and they tow and give $100 tickets, $150 tickets and that's very unpleasant," said Shannon.