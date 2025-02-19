Hopp on the newest DC scooter operator

The Brief A new shared scooter company, Hopp, recently launched its U.S. branch in D.C. Users will be required to pass a cognitive test to help cut down on intoxicated riding.



Hopp, is a new shared scooter company that recently launched its first U.S. branch in D.C., releasing over 700 high-tech standing scooters on city streets.

The district is the first U.S. market for Bolt, an Uber competitor based in Estonia that offers ride-hailing, delivery, car-sharing and micromobility services across Europe, Asia and Africa.

According to Axios, users will be required to pass a cognitive test to help cut down on intoxicated riding. The test will require them to tap on images appearing on their smartphone screen quickly enough — before they can unlock the scooter.

Thanks to new tech features, fewer scooters will be left lying around on sidewalks. AI parking technology and geo-location will help determine if a scooter is parked upright, in the proper location.

The company also uses a distance-based pricing system, which is intended to help discourage speeding and other reckless behavior by customers worried about finishing their trip within a certain time limit. Unlike other companies that are time-based rentals.