Hood College announces $54 million donation for undergraduate scholarships

Hood College in Frederick announced it will receive a $54 million donation that will be used for undergraduate scholarships.

The gift was made by The Hodson Trust and is the largest in the school's 130-year history.

"We are deeply grateful to The Hodson Trust for this historic gift," said Hood College's president, Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D. "Access to higher education is more important than ever; accordingly, Hood has made affordability a major priority. By designating these funds exclusively for scholarships, the Hodson trustees will help us meet the financial needs of all students of promise."

The school says Hodson scholarships are awarded to students of outstanding academic ability who have shown leadership both in school and in their communities.

The Hodson Trust was established in 1920 by Col. Clarence Hodson and has donated more than $150 million to Hood over the last 103 years.

Hood College was founded in 1893 as a coeducational, independent, liberal arts college. In fall 2023, total enrollment was 2,078 students.