Honor Flight postpones all trips through April over coronavirus concerns

The Honor Flight Network is postponing all trips through April 30 in response to increased concerns over the coronavirus.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults over the age of 60 are paritcularly at risk and should avoid non-essential air travel.

The Honor Flight program is a national non-profit organization that honors our country's veterans by transporting them to D.C. to visit memorials in their honor.

"Unfortunately, the vast majority of the veterans we serve fall into the CDC’s high-risk category," a spokesperson for the program said. "Many of the veterans also live in community settings, such as retirement homes or assisted living facilities, where the risk of spreading illness is extremely high."

The need to extend the suspension will continue to be assessed as time progresses, according to program officials.

