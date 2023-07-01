Homicide investigation underway in Southeast

Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast around 12:56 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Frank Maddox, of Capitol Heights.



The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.