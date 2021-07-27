Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway after 19-year-old found dead in apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was found dead in an apartment by his grandmother. Family members say they are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic event.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside of an apartment Tuesday night. 

Law enforcement officials say they were called to the 3100 block of Southgate Drive for a death investigation after a family member reported that they had come home and found the victim, who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead by first responders. 

A family member tells FOX 5 it was the man's grandmother who found him in the home. 

He described his cousin as "a good guy," and said he was a college student. 

Officers did not find a weapon at the scene and say the wound did not appear self-inflicted. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. 

They are continuing to canvass the area and gather evidence. Check back for updates on this developing story. 
 