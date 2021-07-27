Fentanyl blamed in Maryland infant's death; cops charge parents with manslaughter

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has charged the parents of a two-month-old infant with involuntary manslaughter after determining the child's death a homicide and the cause of death as fentanyl intoxication.

On July 3, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to the area of Walden Way, in Mount Airy, Maryland for a CPR case involving two-month-old Grayson Frazier.

Medical personnel transported the infant to Frederick Health Hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead a short time later.



After the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a full autopsy of Grayson, they determined the cause of death as Narcotic (Fentanyl) Intoxication and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.



After months of investigation, interviews with family members, and decisive detective work, FCSO detectives determined that Grayson’s parents, Jeremy Whitney Frazier, age 34, and Heather Marie Frazier, age 34, both of Mount Airy, were the prime suspects.

Heather Marie Frazier and Jeremy Whitney Frazier. PHOTOS: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

FCSO detectives successfully detained Heather and transported her to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking on July 23.

Additionally, on July 23, FCSO detectives located Jeremy in Pennsylvania and through coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police, he was detained, waiting for extradition back to Frederick County.



Charges for Heather and Jeremy include the felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of neglect of a minor of their son, Grayson Frazier.

"This case is a great example of how our detectives worked together with multiple agencies to solve this terrible crime," said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. "No stone was left unturned and every avenue was pursued. I am extremely proud of our detectives for successfully solving this case."

To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 20-060792.