Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation opened in death of man found in North Bethesda apartment

By
Published  September 22, 2025 8:04am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Police investigating murder of man in Bethesda apartment

Police investigating murder of man in Bethesda apartment

Montgomery County Police say a man was found Sunday morning, dead inside of an apartment.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man found dead in an apartment in North Bethesda is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police. 

What we know:

Around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road. There, they found an adult man dead inside. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide, per Montgomery County Police.  

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released. There is no suspect information and no one in custody, according to police. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsTop Stories