Homicide investigation opened in death of man found in North Bethesda apartment

A man found dead in an apartment in North Bethesda is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

What we know:

Around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road. There, they found an adult man dead inside.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, per Montgomery County Police.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released. There is no suspect information and no one in custody, according to police.