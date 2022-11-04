Homicide investigation after man dies outside Kennedy Center

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man died outside the Kennedy Center in northwest D.C early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a call that was initially reported as a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. When officers arrived they found the victim - an adult male - unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee spoke with FOX 5's Bob Barnard telling him the victim appeared to have suffered some type of trauma and said he is uncertain if he was shot.

Contee said some of the man's injuries appeared to have been recent and other injuries appeared to have been in the healing stages.

Contee said the man appeared to have walked from Rock Creek Parkway to an area near the Kennedy Center parking garage where a parking garage worker spotted him and went to his aid. Emergency crews responded, but the man who Contee said appeared to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

Officers say the area where the man was found is located just outside the Kennedy Center and across the street from The Watergate complex.

Police have closed traffic along southbound Rock Creek Parkway and have diverted vehicles to Virginia Avenue. Contee said investigators will search for security cameras that may have captured video f what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.