Homicide investigation after man dead in Silver Spring; no suspects in custody

Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with trauma in a Montgomery County home.

The incident was reported around 9:17 p.m. Sunday at a residence on November Circle in Silver Spring.

Police say the man was found with trauma to his body. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is continuing at this time.