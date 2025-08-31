Homicide, double stabbing develop just minutes apart in Montgomery County

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting and double stabbing that both unfolded in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive around 2:38 a.m.

They arrived to find two stabbing victims. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Less than five minutes later, officers received reports of another shooting on the 9000 block of Centerway Road.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the homicide, including the name of the victim, motive for the shooting, or any possible arrests.