2 men arrested in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads shooting

Police have arrested two men involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Bailey’s Crossroads.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Angel Romero Perez, of Bailey’s Crossroads and 25-year-old Candido Perez Argueta, of Bailey’s Crossroads.

Perez has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held with no bond.

Argueta has been charged with robbery resulting in death and gang participation. He is being held with no bond.

According to police, the victim, 21-year-old Alder Perez Argueta, was with Candido Perez Argueta and Angel Romero Perez when they attempted to rob two other people. During the robbery, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced deceased.

It is believed that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.