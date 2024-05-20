Dense Fog Advisory for parts of DC area Monday morning; sunny afternoon with highs near 80 degrees

A thick layer of fog is covering parts of the Washington, D.C. area Monday reducing visibility on the roadways and adding time to the morning commute.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of Maryland and Virginia.

WHERE: In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery, and Frederick MD Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania, Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Northwest Prince William, Stafford, and Western Loudoun Counties.

Low visibility, at about one quarter to one half mile, could make travel hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect a mainly dry day with afternoon sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

More morning fog and afternoon sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low-80s. A mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s.

The nextchance of showers and thunderstorms comes on Thursday and into the weekend.