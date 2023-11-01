Homeowner stops would-be robber who forced way into Rockville home on Halloween night

A Rockville homeowner put a stop to a Halloween night trick when a would-be robber tried to force his way into their house, police say.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Pebble Ridge Court in Rockville for a report of an attempted home invasion.

According to police, a 23-year-old suspect rang the doorbell at the home and when the homeowner opened the door, he tried to push his way in through the front door. The homeowner was able to hold the suspect back, eventually forcing him back outside and keeping him detained there until police arrived.

Police arrived and took the suspect into custody. His identity has not been released at this time.

The homeowners were unharmed in the incident.