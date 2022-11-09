Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road.

Police say responding officers found a man dead at the scene.

During a press conference, police said the incident started with some sort of interaction between the homeowner and another man. That turned into an altercation, first outside the house, then according to police, the homeowner went inside and got a gun. The other man entered the house as well with what police called a "large landscaping rock."

Police said the homeowner shot and killed the intruder before calling 911.

As of now, investigators told FOX 5 there's nothing indicating that the two men knew each other. They aren't sure what prompted the altercation.

Police said they're still working to confirm who the intruder is, describing him at one point as a "young adult."

Hopefully, when we can positively identify this individual we can maybe start putting some puzzle pieces together as far as why was he in this area. Why was he at this home? said Second Lieutenant James Curry.

During the shooting, Curry said the homeowner, his wife and two children, plus an additional adult were inside the residence during the incident. No one was reported injured.

There is currently no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.