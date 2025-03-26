Homeland Security attempts to detain healthcare worker at DC elementary school

The Brief DCPS says investigators with Homeland Security attempted to remove an elementary school healthcare worker from campus Wednesday morning. The investigators attempted to detain the worker in the campus’s fenced-in parking lot. People in the nearby community say no matter what, schools should be off limits.



There are big concerns in Northwest D.C. after Homeland Security investigators tried to detain a healthcare worker at an elementary school in Northwest.

D.C. Public Schools says the Homeland Security agents tried to detain the health care contractor at H.D. Cooke Elementary School during school hours.

What we know:

It happened Wednesday morning at the school in the 2500 block of 17th Street, NW, within the campus’s fenced-in parking lot — agents did not go inside of the school.

School administrators say they followed protocol and guidance from the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, and asked to see identification and a warrant.

The agents left and then DCPS then contacted D.C.’s Health Department to make them aware of the situation, so they can follow up with the contractor’s employer.

What they're saying:

People in the community near Adams Morgan say no matter what, schools should be off limits.

"I think it's terrible. I think that we need to come together and perhaps members of our community who are important and valued members of our community and it's important to let them know that we support them and we're here for them," neighbor Sarah Kilmer said.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security. We are waiting to hear back.