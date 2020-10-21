Holocaust Memorial Museum reopening Monday
WASHINGTON - The United State Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C. will reopen with coronavirus restrictions in place on Monday.
Some of the new guidelines and restrictions will include:
- A reduced number of visitors
- Face coverings
- Temperature checks
- Social distancing
- Free timed-entry tickets that can be obtained here
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week, and closed on Wednesdays.
Hand sanitizer will be available, and the building’s HVAC system has been updated with enhanced filtration, according to museum officials.