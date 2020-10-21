Holocaust Memorial Museum reopening Monday

The United State Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C. will reopen with coronavirus restrictions in place on Monday.

READ MORE: Smithsonian to welcomes visitors back to 4 museums

Some of the new guidelines and restrictions will include:

- A reduced number of visitors

- Face coverings

- Temperature checks

- Social distancing

Advertisement

- Free timed-entry tickets that can be obtained here

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week, and closed on Wednesdays.

READ MORE: National Museum of the US Army in Virginia opening on Veterans Day

Hand sanitizer will be available, and the building’s HVAC system has been updated with enhanced filtration, according to museum officials.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE