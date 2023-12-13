Where to see holiday lights in DC, Maryland and Virginia

This Alexandra neighborhood's light display has over 15,000 lights
Meet the masterminds behind a STUNNING Christmas light display in Alexandra, VA.
WASHINGTON - The whole place shimmers this time of year, and here are some bright spots to see holiday lights in D.C, Maryland and Virginia.
Holiday 'Flash Lights' buses return in Montgomery County
Montgomery County is bringing back its "Flash Lights" buses for the holiday season. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter spoke with Montgomery County Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin about the festive vehicles.
Visiting the Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
The holiday season is right around the corner. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens has already set up its Christmas display. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart visited the Winter Walk of Lights in Vienna.
Nova Parks 'Ice and Lights' dazzles in Alexandria with winter fun for the family
The DMV is lighting up for the holidays! What is normally a water park at Cameron Run in Alexandria has been transformed into a winter village where the whole family can make memories.