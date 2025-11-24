Holiday light shows across the DMV illuminate the winter season
WASHINGTON - Kickoff the holiday season by visiting light displays across the DMV.
D.C.:
- Glowing animal lanterns and live entertainment are at Smithsonian’s National Zoo for their annual ZooLights celebration. For $9, spend an evening with one million colorful LEDs, special festive treats and hot cocoa at this family-friendly event.
- Frosted at Franklin Park is illuminated with thousands of tiny lights, twinkling snowflakes and an icicle walkway. Take a stroll and some photos, all for free.
- The United States Botanical Garden is opening a dinosaur-themed Season’s Greenings exhibit in their outdoor garden. D.C. landmarks and dinosaurs made of plants will be on display, open to the public and completely free as of Nov. 27.
- Celebrate Hanukkah on the Ellipse, across from the White House, to see the lighting of the National Menorah. This year’s ceremony is on Dec. 14 and features a musical performance as well as esteemed speakers.
Maryland:
- Brookside Gardens has turned into a winter wonderland for the Garden of Lights. Ticket prices depend on the day, being more expensive on weekends, but kids under five can always get in for free.
- On Nov. 28, Gaithersburg’s Winter Lights Festival will return to Seneca Creek State Park. Take in over 450 light displays from the warmth of a car in this drive-through event spanning three and a half miles. Pricing for tickets is contingent on the day and number of passengers in the vehicle.
- Snap a picture with Santa, listen to high-school choirs and watch a dance performance at the Rockville Tree Lighting at The Square on Dec. 6. Attendees can enjoy the festivities at no cost, but are encouraged to bring donations for their Toys for Tots drive.
- One week later in The Square, the Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville is hosting a Menorah Lighting on Dec. 14. All are welcome to gather for the Hanukkah tradition, and no fee is required.
Virginia:
- Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is up and running, brightening up the botanical gardens with lighted trees and animated displays along an enchanting trail. This half-mile walk is wheelchair and stroller accessible, and tickets cost $20.85.
- Revel in dazzling lights while skating at Ice & Lights at Cameron Run. The village is open on weekends now and skating will start up on Nov. 28. Tickets are available online and at the door, ranging from nine to 24 dollars.
- Learn about Chinese legends and see award-winning acrobats at the Winter Lantern Festival in Tysons. Entry costs around 20 to 30 dollars, ultimately depending on the visitor’s age and the day of the visit.
- Chabad Lubavitch of Alexandria-Arlington is having their Clarendon Menorah Lighting on Dec. 16, which is free to attend upon registration. Observe Hanukkah in Arlington with community, music, latkes and donuts.