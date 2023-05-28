Hit and run kills pedestrian in Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run on the 6700 block of Calmos. St in Capitol Heights on Saturday afternoon.

An adult female was located on the scene and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say that the driver did not remain on scene. PGPD is working to investigate the type of vehicle and who the suspect is - and is asking the public to contact them if they saw anything.