Hit-and-run in Prince George’s County leaves man in critical condition
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County.
Authorities say it happened just after 8 p.m. along New Hampshire Avenue in the Langley Park area.
Investigators closed New Hampshire Avenue in both directions between Lebanon Street and University Boulevard for several hours.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 301-352-1200.
Image 1 of 2
▼