Fairfax County police are investigating a deadly officer‑involved shooting in the 3900 block of Persimmon Circle.

Officers were responding to a report for a domestic‑related assault early Monday morning in Mantua. when they encountered an adult man armed with a knife, according to authorities,

An officer fired his weapon, striking the man. Officers performed CPR, and police later confirmed he died from his injuries.

Inside the home, officers found two adult women and an adult man suffering from stab wounds. All three were also in life‑threatening condition.

The investigation continues at this time.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairfax County