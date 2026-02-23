Expand / Collapse search

Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairfax County

By
Updated  February 23, 2026 7:32am EST
News
FOX 5 DC
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairfax County

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairfax County

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating a deadly officer‑involved shooting in the 3900 block of Persimmon Circle.

Officers were responding to a report for a domestic‑related assault early Monday morning  in Mantua. when they encountered an adult man armed with a knife, according to authorities,

An officer fired his weapon, striking the man. Officers performed CPR, and police later confirmed he died from his injuries.

Inside the home, officers found two adult women and an adult man suffering from stab wounds. All three were also in life‑threatening condition.

The investigation continues at this time.

Image 1 of 5

Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairfax County

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Police.

NewsFairfax CountyCrime in the DMV