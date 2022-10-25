Hit-and-run driver struck man riding scooter in northwest DC: police

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck a man riding scooter in northwest D.C.

Officers say the crash happened Thursday, October 20 around 7:30 p.m. on New Jersey Avenue and P Street in the northwest.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Police say the driver of a white Mazda CX-5 SUV struck the man who was operating a stand-up style scooter. Investigators say the driver of the Mazda fled the area. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance images captured the vehicle on camera. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.