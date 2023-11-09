Hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist with 'life-threatening' injuries in Fairfax County: police
FORT BELVOIR, Va. - A motorcyclist was hospitalized with injuries described as 'life-threatening' after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County, police say.
The crash was reported near Route 1 and Route 286 in Ft. Belvior.
The male driver of the motorcycle was struck by the driver of a red sedan. That driver fled the scene, according to investigators.
The intersection is closed for the investigation.
