Historic covered bridge closed after damage from oversized vehicle

A portion of Old Frederick Road is closed after a historic covered bridge was damaged by an oversized vehicle this weekend.

What we know:

Old Frederick Road between New Cut Road to Md. Route 77 is closed and could remain closed for up to three weeks, making travel through the Rocky Ridge area difficult, according to Frederick County Government.

The closure is to allow for repairs to be made to the historic Loys Station Covered Bridge which was damaged over the weekend.

Officials say an oversized vehicle ignored detour signs and tried to drive through the covered bridge, damaging the bridge and destroying the over-height warning portal.

The driver fled the scene, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

This isn't the only closure that is affecting travel in the area.

Old Mill Road is undergoing repairs from truck damage that occurred last December, and Route 77 was closed on Friday to replace a bridge.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s Tips Line at 301-600-4131.