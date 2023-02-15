Hirshhorn Museum teams up with MTV for new reality competition show

article

MTV and the Smithsonian’s modern Hirshhorn museum are teaming up to film a new reality competition show in D.C. entitled "The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist."

The show will follow seven artists competing in art challenges to win $100,000 and their own exhibit at the Hirshhorn. They will be judged by the Hirshhorn’s director Melissa Chiu and other alternate guest panelists.

The show "exemplifies the Hirshhorn’s radical accessibility to modern and contemporary art," according to Chiu.

READ MORE: Smithsonian recommends sites for two new museums near the National Mall

"The Hirshhorn is free to all, yet many people cannot travel to Washington, D.C. The series will introduce audiences, wherever they are, to art making," Chiu says.

The episodes’ challenges will be centered around the Hirshhorn’s art and social issues, and the ultimate winner will be announced at the Hirshhorn Ball, which is the museum’s annual gala.

The series will premiere March 3 at 9 p.m. on MTV.