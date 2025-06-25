Gov. Moore announces hiring freeze amid Maryland's state budget crunch

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that there would be a hiring freeze within the state government. The move comes as the state faces a budget shortfall. So far, Maryland leaders approved over $2 billion in cuts and revenue changes but more is needed.



Changes are coming for state jobs in Maryland. A newly announced hiring freeze will take effect next week as one of the major steps Gov. Wes Moore is taking toward the state’s budget crunch.

Big picture view:

As the state struggles with rising costs for education, healthcare and federal funding cuts, Maryland is facing the worst fiscal challenges since the Great Recession, Moore said.

Maryland leaders approved over $2 billion in cuts and revenue changes, which is the largest in over 16 years.

Moore says his plan will aid in meeting the required reduction in the personnel costs, which will cut around $120 million from the state’s personnel budget. This includes buy-outs for state employees, a hiring freeze implemented July 1 and the elimination of 150 open positions.

What they're saying:

Maryland House Republicans are criticizing Moore for not implementing these changes sooner.

"No one is going to fault someone for making an adjustment, a budgetary adjustment that’s necessary, the issue is the Governor has been well aware of this issue for a long time since the legislative session he chose to do nothing about it then," said Delegate, Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. "We called him on it. We said this was likely going to happen and it’s happening."

The governor says he is working with unions, aiming to minimize the impact on current employees. Details around the buy-outs are still being worked out.