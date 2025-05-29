Hiker and kayaker rescued via helicopter from Maryland parks
BETHESDA, Md. - Two separate helicopter rescues were carried out over Memorial Day Weekend by Maryland State Police Aviation Command.
Timeline:
On May 25, rescue personnel from Frederick County were dispatched to Wolf Rock at Catoctin State Park in Frederick County to perform a rescue on an injured hiker who fell from a rock face. Due to the hiker’s remote location, a helicopter was used to hoist the victim to safety. The hiker was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for further care.
On May 26, rescue personnel from Garret County were sent to a remote location on the Youghiogheny River to rescue an injured kayaker using a helicopter. The kayaker was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for additional treatment.
The Source: This story includes information from Maryland State Police.