Hiker and kayaker rescued via helicopter from Maryland parks

By Martha Renjel
Published  May 29, 2025 10:50am EDT
    • Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed two helicopter rescues over Memorial Day weekend.
    • On May 25, rescue personnel from Frederick County were dispatched to Wolf Rock at Catoctin State Park to rescue an injured hiker who fell from a rock face. 
    • On May 26, rescue personnel from Garrett County were sent to a remote location on the Youghiogheny River to rescue an injured kayaker.

BETHESDA, Md. - Two separate helicopter rescues were carried out over Memorial Day Weekend by Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Timeline:

On May 25, rescue personnel from Frederick County were dispatched to Wolf Rock at Catoctin State Park in Frederick County to perform a rescue on an injured hiker who fell from a rock face. Due to the hiker’s remote location, a helicopter was used to hoist the victim to safety. The hiker was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for further care.

On May 26, rescue personnel from Garret County were sent to a remote location on the Youghiogheny River to rescue an injured kayaker using a helicopter. The kayaker was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for additional treatment.

The Source: This story includes information from Maryland State Police. 

