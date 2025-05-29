Hiker and kayaker rescued via helicopter from Maryland parks

The Brief Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed two helicopter rescues over Memorial Day weekend. On May 25, rescue personnel from Frederick County were dispatched to Wolf Rock at Catoctin State Park to rescue an injured hiker who fell from a rock face. On May 26, rescue personnel from Garrett County were sent to a remote location on the Youghiogheny River to rescue an injured kayaker.



Two separate helicopter rescues were carried out over Memorial Day Weekend by Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Timeline:

On May 25, rescue personnel from Frederick County were dispatched to Wolf Rock at Catoctin State Park in Frederick County to perform a rescue on an injured hiker who fell from a rock face. Due to the hiker’s remote location, a helicopter was used to hoist the victim to safety. The hiker was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for further care.

On May 26, rescue personnel from Garret County were sent to a remote location on the Youghiogheny River to rescue an injured kayaker using a helicopter. The kayaker was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for additional treatment.